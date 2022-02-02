Within 24 hours: Two Babies Die due to Cold in Idleb Countryside

Two girls froze to death in just 24 hours, due to extremely cold temperatures in rural Idleb, according to al-Souria Net.

Two girls froze to death in just 24 hours, due to extremely cold temperatures in rural Idleb. Suffering worsens in displacement camps in northwestern Syria.

The Syria Response Coordinators team has documented two deaths of children due to cold and respiratory diseases caused by materials that are not suitable for heating, over the past 24 hours. They talked about difficulties in securing respirators for children, especially with the cessation of support for more than 18 medical facilities.

The medical report, a copy of which was obtained by al-Souria Net, indicates that the 2-month-old, Amina Mohammed Salameh, arrived in poor condition at al-Rahman Specialist Hospital, as a result of a severe cold and bradycardia with cyanosis.

The report added that the girl was given immediate aid and placed under observation, but her condition worsened and she had a pulmonary hemorrhage and respiratory depression and did not respond to resuscitation, which led to her death. Her condition was diagnosed as “severe hypothermia.

The hospital’s second report indicates that 7-day-old, Fatima al-Mahmoud, arrived dead at 2 a.m. She was suffering from cold limbs and dilated pupils that were not responding, in addition to signs of bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The condition was often diagnosed as severe cold and pulmonary hemorrhage.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.