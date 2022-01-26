Qardaha: Syrian University Student Dies of Extreme Cold

Areas under the control of the Syrian regime recorded the first death due to frost and extreme cold, according to several local regime sources, SY-24 reports.

The sources stated, according to the SY-24 platform, that the girl is 22 years old, and comes from the village of al-Jubeiriya in the city of Qardaha – the birthplace of the Syrian regime president Bashar al-Assad. She was studying at the Faculty of Education at the University of Tishreen.

According to the coroner’s report, as stated by the same sources, the girl lost her life after a heart attack due to severe cold.

Users of social media platforms blamed the Syrian student’s death on the worsening of electricity, fuel, and other daily life crises in times of extreme cold, and the inability of these parties to find the necessary solutions to all these crises.

Many residents of the regime’s areas expressed their pain over the death of the young woman in question due to the cold, and their anger at the deteriorating economic, humanitarian, and living conditions in the regime-controlled areas.

The various areas under the control of the Syrian regime are living in a state of deteriorating service and economic conditions. This comes in addition to the instability of the Syrian pound and the high prices, among other crises. The situation is topped by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fuel crisis, especially since the regime allocates only about 100 liters of gasoline per family.

It is noteworthy that the service, economic and living problems have come to the fore again, a few days after the end of the so-called “presidential elections” and the victory of the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar al-Assad, in May 2021.

