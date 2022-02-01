High Rates of Myocardial Infarction Among Young People

Myocardial infarctions are more and more recurrent among young people, although the condition is typically limited to older individuals, according to al-Baath.

In an interview with al-Baath, Dr. Iyas al-Khair—professor of cardiology at Tishreen University School of Medicine and head of the cardiovascular division at Tishreen Hospital—explained the reasons for the high incidence rates of youth suffering from myocardial infarction. Dr Khair stressed that the percentages of people under 45 years old suffering from the condition—which range from 8 to 15% according to official hospital statistics—clearly indicates that young people are increasingly suffering from myocardial infarction, especially over the last 20 years. Typically, the condition is largely limited to people over the age of 60 years old.

Khair emphasized that extreme psychological stress and poor physical condition—as well as the attendant reluctance to take the necessary medication—all play a major role in increasing the condition’s existence at young ages. The condition causes secretion of stress hormones and severe cardiovascular arrest.

A poor diet, which lacks the basic elements of building healthy blood vessels, is a key factor—along with avoiding regular exercise.

