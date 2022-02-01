AANES Imposes Partial Curfew until Further Notice on Northeast Syria

The AANES replaced a total lockdown for security reasons by a curfew, 11 days after a jailbreak in Hassakeh, according to North Press.

On Monday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) declared the end of the decision of complete curfew from the city of Hassakeh, maintaining only a partial curfew into effect in other areas of northeast Syria.

The decision comes 11 days following an attack by the Islamic State (ISIS) cell members on al-Sina’a prison in Hassakeh in an attempt to break into the prison where thousands of ISIS members are detained.

The AANES said it kept the partial nighttime curfew in the other regions it controls. The partial curfew, from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, will restart from Tuesday until further notice.

The AANES exempted from the partial curfew service institutions whose work demands permanent attendance like grain silos, bakeries, fuel stations, municipalities, and medical centers.

