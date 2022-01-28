AANES Orders Lockdown in Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor

The AANES ordered a near-total lockdown in the cities and towns of the Deir-ez-Zor governorate for security reasons, North Press reports.

On Thursday, the Deir-ez-Zor civil council, run by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), ordered a near-total lockdown in the cities and towns of the Deir-ez-Zor governorate for security reasons.

The curfew starts from Thursday 6.00 pm to Tuesday evening, according to the order.

Only hospitals, bakeries, official directorates, and institutions, whose work demands permanent presence, are exempted from the total closure.

Pharmacies, doctors’ clinics, and foodstuff shops are permitted to open from 8.00 am to 1.00 pm.

On Sunday, the Internal Board of the AANES announced a seven-day total curfew in Hassakeh city and a partial curfew across the Jazira Region.

Security mobilization continues today for hunting ISIS sleeper cells in the neighborhoods and discovering camouflaged hideouts inside al-Sina’a prison although the SDF retook full control of the prison yesterday.

Today, the SDF arrested three members of ISIS in the town of Rez in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

