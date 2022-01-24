Guterres: Syrian-led Constitutional Committee Should Reconvene

The UN Secretary-General has called for the Syrian Constitutional Committee to reconvene, while the EU continues its unjust sanctions, according to al-Watan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and reconvening a credible, Syrian-led, and Syrian-owned constitutional committee under the United Nations’ auspices. Meanwhile, the European Union has renewed its policy of besieging and maintaining sanctions against the Syrian people.

Guterres did not explain what it meant to “reconvene a constitutional committee,” given that the expanded Constitutional Debate Committee was formed in late 2019 and comprises 150 members, including 50 members supported by the Syrian government, 50 “opposition” members, and 50 members from the community.

The committee met once in Geneva and spawned a “mini-committee” of 45 members: 15 supported by the government, 15 by “opposition” groups, and 15 from the community. The “mini-committee” held six rounds of talks without producing any tangible results due to the dependency of “opposition” delegation members on countries hostile to Syria and receiving orders from those countries.

The EU has also renewed its continued blockade against the Syrian people. It neither lifts sanctions nor participates in Syria’s reconstruction until what it terms a “political transition” has occurred.

