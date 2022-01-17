In Surprise Statement, Pedersen: No Party Seeks Regime Change in Syria

UN Envoy Pedersen has claimed that regime change in Syria is no longer the objective of any party, as it is not realistic, according to al-Hal Net.

At the start of his visit to Iran, the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, said developments in the country have convinced the parties concerned that regime change in Syria is not necessary.

Pedersen, who is visiting Iran, made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday with Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Pedersen described the situation in Syria as stable, stressing that under the current circumstances, no party is talking about regime change in the country, according to press reports quoted citing Iranian media.

Pedersen stressed the importance of maintaining national sovereignty, political stability, and the territorial integrity of Syria.

He noted that Syria has experienced a period of peace, allowing presidential elections to be held nationwide in May 2021.

No Political Change

Amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria, the United Nations recommended in December that the Security Council focus on its stated goal of maintaining international peace and security, rather than on political objectives and geopolitical rivalries. At the time, the UN special envoy called for a “step-by-step approach” to move the political process forward.

Sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva have failed to bridge the gap between the Syrian government and the opposition since the committee was formed at the end of 2019. The UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, expressed disappointment at the stalemate.

