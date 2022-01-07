U.S. Base in al-Omar Field Targeted by Missiles

The U.S. military base in the al-Omar field was targeted by missiles again, a frequent occurrence this week, according to al-Watan.

On Wednesday, the U.S. occupation base in the al-Omar oil field in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor was targeted by missiles. This development led to intense fires in the base and a state of alert for the occupation soldiers around it.

In a call with al-Watan, civil sources in the village of Hawaij Thiban in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor –located near the U.S. occupation base in Omar field– said: “Between 7 to 10 missiles fell at the base, and explosions were heard, followed by intense fires inside the base.”

The sources added: “The sounds of explosions and the scene of fire confirm that there are material losses. However, it is not yet known if there are casualties among the soldiers of the occupation.”

After the rockets landed and the base caught fire, the area experienced a heavy flight of U.S. occupation warplanes. The vicinity of the base was under a state of great alertness, the sources said.

“The Targeting of U.S. occupation bases used to take place once every two or three months, but right now, it happens every week,” the sources added.

The International Coalition acknowledged the targeting of a base in eastern Syria yesterday and said in a statement quoted by AFP: «Coalition forces were targeted Wednesday morning with eight rocket-propelled grenades» fired at a base known as “Green Village”, where there are coalition advisers.

The International Coalition claimed that there were no casualties in the attack, but a number of shells landed inside the base and caused “minor damage”.

According to the Arabic version of its statement, the International Coalition accused what it called “the malicious Iranian-backed parties” of firing rocket-propelled grenades.

“The threat of missile attacks by pro-Iranian groups is growing in Syria and Iraq,” the Pentagon said on its website. It added, “We have taken precautions to repel attacks by Iranian-backed groups in Syria and Iraq.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.