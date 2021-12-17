Russian Forces Kill Five HTS Members East of Idleb

Five members of HTS have been killed by shelling from the regime and Russian forces along the Rabat frontline in the eastern Idleb countryside, according to Baladi News.

Five members of Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have been killed by shelling from the regime and Russian forces along the Rabat frontline in the eastern Idleb countryside.

News channels reported that five HTS members had been killed on the frontlines between regime and opposition forces east of Idleb.

According to the sources, regime and Russian forces continue to shell areas of the eastern and southern countryside of Idleb, to which HTS are responding with artillery shelling.

Opposition factions have consistently claimed that regime forces have targeted their positions with sniper fire and heavy artillery.

In other news, the Russian Wagner mercenary company arrived on Tuesday in the Palmyra area of Homs’ rural east.

According to al-Watan FM, about 100 Wagner mercenaries arrived at the Palmyra military airport from Russia’s Hmeimim base.

Fighters took over several buildings in the al-Maalef neighborhood and Western associations, and converted them into military headquarters, according to the website.

Russian forces, as well as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps stationed at the T-4 military airport east of Homs, have already publicized the need to evacuate the airport immediately. Nevertheless, Tehran has reinforced its forces there with IRNA drones.

Wagner’s Russian mercenaries have brought in military reinforcements towards the T-4 military airport, east of Homs, in order to strengthen their presence in the area.

