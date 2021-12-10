Russian Airstrike Kills Two ISIS Fighters in Deir-ez-Zor

On Thursday, two ISIS militants were killed in a Russian airstrike in the Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, only two days after the last raid, according to North Press.

“The Russian forces carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of al-Masrab town, Deir-ez-Zor, targeting an ISIS hideout and killing two ISIS militants,” a Syrian government officer reported.

The officer mentioned no details concerning the killing of the two militants.

The town of al-Masrab contains dozens of ISIS hideouts where they hid following their military operations in the east of Deir ez-Zor, the officer added.

“The government forces and Iranian-backed militias intend to carry out the ‘largest’ military operation to sweep the Badia region (desert) and chase ISIS militants,” the officer said.

The government forces and Iranian-backed militias control large swaths of the Syrian desert, where several battles have taken place recently with ISIS.

Two days ago, Russian warplanes raided the town of al-Majawdah, east of Deir-ez-Zor, several times as a response to an attack on government forces points by ISIS.

