Shibani Welcomes Suspension of EU Sanctions on Syria

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani expressed his approval of the European Union’s decision to partially suspend sanctions on Syria.

“We welcome this positive initiative by the European Union to suspend sanctions imposed on Syria,” Al-Shibani stated on X today, Monday, January 27. He noted that the sanctions have been suspended for a year, describing it as a prelude to their potential permanent removal. The minister expressed hope that this European decision would positively impact all aspects of life for the Syrian people and foster sustainable development.

German media outlets, including ZEITONLINE, reported that the decision, agreed upon during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, seeks to incentivize Syria’s new leadership to establish a genuine democratic framework. The EU also hopes that this step will eventually enable hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in Europe to return to their homeland.

‘Not a Blank Check’

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the sanctions suspension as positive news for both the Syrian people and Europe, emphasizing the need for reconstruction and security. However, she stressed that it is not “a blank check.” Baerbock called for ongoing, close monitoring of developments in Syria.

“The EU will not become a funder of new extremist, terrorist, or Islamist structures,” Baerbock asserted, adding that the future of Syria remains uncertain, even 50 days after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

She further criticized the Assad regime for abusing Syria’s economic and banking systems through its authoritarian policies. While assistance to the Syrian population is now possible following the regime’s collapse, sanctions targeting the Assad family and its associates remain in place.

Baerbock also announced that Germany would contribute €3 million to support the efforts of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Syria.

Conditions for Sanctions Relief

Finnish Foreign Minister Ilona Valtonen highlighted the importance of inclusivity in Syria’s post-Assad governance. She stressed that the new leadership must involve all religious communities, including women, in the process of building a new state. According to Valtonen, this inclusivity will be a fundamental condition for further sanctions relief.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Aris expressed cautious optimism, noting some “warning signs” just weeks after the Assad regime’s collapse. He underscored the importance of continued EU engagement in Syria, warning that if the EU reduces its involvement, other actors, such as Russia, could step in to partner with Syria’s new rulers.

EU Embassy in Damascus

EU foreign policy chief Kaia Callas stated that the European Union is prepared to reopen its embassy in Damascus. “We need to be on-site with our eyes and ears,” she said.

European diplomats explained that the gradual suspension of sanctions is designed to maintain leverage over Syria’s new rulers. This phased approach includes a form of “emergency brake”: if human rights conditions fail to improve, sanctions could be swiftly reinstated.

Scope of Sanctions Suspension

The suspension includes measures affecting Syria’s energy, transportation, and banking sectors, as well as actions that have negatively impacted energy supplies and the movement of goods and people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.