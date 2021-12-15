Sweden Sponsors Consultative Meeting for Syrian Democratic Figures

A three-day conference titled "Stockholm Consultative Meeting for Democratic Powers and Figures" was launched in Sweden and will discuss democracy in Syria, North Press reports.

A conference under the name “Stockholm Consultative Meeting for Democratic Powers and Figures” was held at the invitation of the preparatory committee and Olof Palme International Center, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) official website reported.

The 2-day conference kicked off yesterday in Stockholm, the Swedish capital.

Pier Uranus, in charge of the Syrian file in the Swedish Foreign Ministry, and Kenneth G Forshund, chairman of the Committee of Foreign Affairs in the Swedish Parliament attended the meeting.

On the first day of the meeting, three rounds of talks were convened. The first was titled “A political reading to the situation in Syria”, the second was titled “A reading on the situation of the Syrian opposition”, and the last round was under the name “the potentials and opportunities in front of the Syrian opposition”.

Speaking in the meeting, Ilham Ahmad, President of the SDC Executive Committee, said “the Syrians are waiting for a glimmer of hope in the time Damascus has lost its public support. All the conditions across Syria are propitious for launching a democratic project.”

The preparatory committee for the “Consultative Meeting for Democratic Powers and Figures” conference followed six workshops in European cities and also three dialogue meetings in Syria in 2018, 2019, and 2020 organized by the SDC.

