Syrian Artist Diyala Al-Wadi Killed in Armed Robbery at Her Damascus Home

The Syrian cultural community was shaken by the tragic murder of artist Diyala Al-Wadi, daughter of the late Salhi Al-Wadi, a leading figure in Syria’s classical music scene.

Diyala, who held both British and Iraqi citizenship in addition to her Syrian nationality, was killed in her residence in the upscale Al-Malki neighbourhood of Damascus during what appears to have been an armed robbery. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the assailant followed her to the entrance of her home, forced entry, and carried out the attack—making off with cash and gold jewelry. Local media reported that she was strangled to death.

Surveillance footage showed the perpetrator in civilian clothing, contradicting unconfirmed rumours that the attacker was linked to General Security forces. The assailant’s identity initially remained unknown.

Diyala Al-Wadi was the daughter of maestro Salhi Al-Wadi, founder of the Higher Institute of Music and Drama in Damascus and the Arab Institute of Music, which now bears his name. A graduate of the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts (Class of 1986), she studied alongside noted Syrian actors including Hatem Ali, Ghassan Massoud, and Dalal Al-Rahbi. She later taught at the Institute, where one of her students was acclaimed actress Shukran Murtaja, who mourned her death in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

Suspect Arrested

A source from Syria’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that security forces apprehended the suspect responsible for the murder of Diyala Al-Wadi less than 24 hours after the crime, which shocked the high-end Al-Malki district in Damascus.

According to state media, criminal investigations began immediately after the report was filed. The crime scene was secured, evidence was collected, and the suspect’s identity was swiftly determined, leading to his arrest in record time. The ministry praised the coordination among security agencies and confirmed that investigations are ongoing to fully uncover the motives and circumstances of the crime.

The rapid response was cited as evidence of the Interior Ministry’s readiness and its commitment to public safety in residential areas.

Initial investigations suggest the assailant had monitored Al-Wadi’s movements prior to the attack. He allegedly broke into her home while she was alone, strangled her with his hands, and fled with valuables. Authorities believe the motive was premeditated robbery.

The Damascus branch of the Artists’ Syndicate confirmed Al-Wadi’s death in an official statement, while the Ministry of Interior launched an immediate inquiry into the case.

Born to a renowned Iraqi-Syrian musical family, Diyala Al-Wadi lived between Damascus and London. Her death has left a deep sense of grief among Syrian and Arab artists alike.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.