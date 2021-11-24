Syria Congratulates Venezuela on Regional Elections

Syria congratulated Venezuela on its regional elections, describing the victory of Maduro's ruling party as "brilliant", according to SANA.

Syria expressed warm congratulations to Venezuela, its leadership, and people, on their regional elections, indicating that the result of the elections reaffirms the Venezuelan people’s attachment to their country’s sovereignty and rejection of foreign interference in its internal affairs.

A Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source told SANA in a statement on Tuesday that Syria expresses warm congratulations to the leadership and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the elections entitlement and the brilliant victory achieved by the ruling Socialist Party.

The source added that the result of these elections reaffirms the Venezuelan people’s commitment to the options of the Bolivarian Revolution, on top of which are preserving the country’s sovereignty, rejecting the foreign interference in internal affairs, and enhancing the stability and development process.

