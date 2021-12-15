Syrian Army Checkpoint Intercepts U.S. Occupation Convoy in Tal Dahab

A Syrian Army checkpoint has intercepted a convoy of U.S. occupation troops in the Tal Dahab village, SANA reports.

A Syrian Army checkpoint intercepted a convoy of U.S. occupation troops in Tal Dahab village, Qamishli southern countryside, prevented it from passing through the village and forced it to return.

The checkpoint intercepted a convoy of 5 armor vehicles for the U.S. occupation accompanied with Syrian Democratic Forces militia’s vehicles which tried to pass the Tal Dahab village, Qamishli southern countryside, and head for Qamishli city, but they forced it to return, local sources told SANA.

