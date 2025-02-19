Uncertain Prospects: Conflicting Reports on SDF-Damascus Negotiations and the National Dialogue

Negotiations between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus have been clouded by conflicting reports, raising questions about the trajectory of talks on security and governance in northeastern Syria. At the same time, the Syrian National Dialogue Conference is shaping up to be a platform for broader discussions about Syria’s future—but without direct engagement with political organizations such as the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC).

Contradictory Statements on SDF Integration into the Syrian Army

On February 18, Abu Omar al-Idlibi, commander of the Northern Democratic Brigade, an SDF-affiliated faction, announced that a recent tripartite meeting between the SDF, SDC, and the Autonomous Administration had resulted in a decision to integrate the security institutions of both the SDF and the Autonomous Administration into the structure of the Syrian army. He described the meeting as a breakthrough in resolving ongoing disputes with Damascus.

However, subsequent statements from the SDF, SDC, and the Autonomous Administration did not confirm such an agreement. The Autonomous Administration’s official statement affirmed the parties’ commitment to dialogue but made no mention of an official decision regarding military integration.

The SDF’s media center framed the meeting differently, titling its report: “Tripartite Meeting Between Our Forces, the SDC, and the Autonomous Administration: Emphasizing the New Administration in Damascus’ Responsibility for a Ceasefire and the Importance of Dialogue.”

Rather than confirming al-Idlibi’s claim, the statement stressed the need for an appropriate implementation mechanism to address contentious issues, including the potential integration of military and administrative institutions and the return of displaced persons. However, it also underlined that progress in negotiations would depend on achieving a ceasefire, calling on the new administration in Damascus to assume responsibility for securing stability.

The SDC’s statement echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that dialogue should proceed only after a ceasefire is in place, while highlighting the importance of internal discussions before reaching any final understanding with Damascus.

Invitation for al-Sharaa and the Future of SDF-Damascus Relations

Despite the ambiguity surrounding military integration, al-Idlibi claimed in his social media post that the meeting had resulted in an invitation to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to visit northeastern Syria. He also stated that joint committees would be formed to oversee the effective implementation of agreements reached during the talks.

However, no official statements from the SDF, SDC, or the Autonomous Administration confirmed these claims.

Previously, in an interview with North Press, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi had also congratulated President Ahmad al-Sharaa on assuming office and extended an invitation for him to visit northeastern Syria.

Abdi further acknowledged that Damascus had demanded:

The expulsion of non-Syrian fighters from the SDF

The transfer of security responsibilities, including Islamic State (IS) detainees, to Syrian government custody

The re-establishment of central government institutions in northeastern Syria

Abdi stated that the SDF remains open to cooperation in these areas, recognizing that securing the region and combating terrorism require high-level coordination among all parties to ensure Syria’s stability.

National Dialogue and the Exclusion of Political Organizations

While discussions between Damascus and the SDF continue, the Syrian National Dialogue Conference is being positioned as a parallel effort to shape Syria’s future—but without formal engagement with political organizations, including the SDC and the Autonomous Administration.

Speaking to Rudaw, Hassan al-Dughaim, spokesman for the Preparatory Committee for the National Dialogue Conference, emphasized that the committee does not exclude any societal group from participating but does not rely on political parties or organizations in determining invitees.

He explained that the dialogue aims to engage Syria’s evolving social structure and reach communities in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Hasakah without requiring engagement with military or political authorities.

“Reaching out to the people of a certain region does not necessitate direct engagement with its authorities, because Damascus itself is home to diverse segments of Syrian society from all provinces,” he said.

When asked whether Kurdish parties from the SDC or the Autonomous Administration would be invited, al-Dughaim clarified that the National Dialogue prioritizes independent community figures, particularly those with:

Literary, intellectual, or philosophical backgrounds

Proven political expertise and professionalism

A history of struggle in the revolution

A humanitarian and ethical stance

“This dialogue is not based on institutions, political forces, entities, movements, or organizations,” he asserted, stressing that participants must be widely recognized within their communities and seen as true representatives of Syrian society.

Al-Dughaim further dismissed the notion that the dialogue should be confined to established political actors, arguing that:

“Millions of Syrians in refugee camps have never engaged in political or party activities. From the perspective of social and political justice, we seek representatives who embody the struggles and sacrifices of the Syrian people in their quest to overthrow this criminal regime. We do not restrict participation to movements or organizations that had the privilege of visibility before or after the revolution.”

The Kurds: A Fundamental Component of Syria

Regarding a recent meeting with representatives of the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) in Damascus, al-Dughaim stated:

“We did not meet with our brothers in the Kurdish National Council in an official, institutional capacity, but rather as fellow fighters and political figures.”

He emphasized that engagement with Kurdish communities is ongoing, noting that in addition to meetings with independent Kurdish movements, intellectuals, and poets, there are daily discussions with elected Kurdish representatives in both Damascus and Aleppo.

Rejecting the notion that Kurds are confined to specific geographic areas, al-Dughaim stated:

“Kurds are among the founders of the Syrian state and are a fundamental component of Syrian society. They are brothers in destiny, history, and shared fate. They are not confined to Qamishli alone but are at the heart of Damascus, the heart of Aleppo, the heart of the Syrian coast, and in the hearts of all Syrians.”

He concluded by asserting that Kurdish identity within Syria transcends geography:

“When we speak of the Kurds, we are not merely referring to a geographic region, but rather to a profound sense of belonging—both geographically and emotionally. Whether they are part of political organizations or independent national figures, we maintain daily engagements with their elected representatives.”

A Fragmented Path Forward

As negotiations between Damascus and the SDF continue, the lack of a clear, unified stance on military integration underscores the complexity of reaching an agreement. At the same time, the National Dialogue Conference reflects Damascus’ intent to shape Syria’s political future without relying on existing political structures in the northeast.

With uncertainty over the status of SDF-Damascus negotiations, growing Iraqi engagement with Syria, and the ongoing exclusion of political entities from the National Dialogue, the path forward remains fraught with competing narratives and strategic maneuvering.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.