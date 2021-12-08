Syrian Army Checkpoint Intercepts U.S. Occupation’s Convoy in Hassakeh

A checkpoint by the Syrian Arab Army intercepted a military convoy of the U.S. occupation forces in the Hassakeh countryside, the Syria Times writes.

A checkpoint by the Syrian Arab Army in the vicinity of al-Salihiya village, north of Hassakeh, intercepted a military convoy affiliated to the U.S. occupation forces while it was leaving Qamishli city.

Read Also: Attack Against a Russian Convoy

According to local sources, members of the Syrian Arab Army intercepted a convoy of the U.S. occupation forces convoy consisting of five armored vehicles that tried to cross from Qamishli city towards al-Salihiya village and forced it to retreat and change its way.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.