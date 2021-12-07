Turkey and Qatar: Normalization with Assad Regime Cannot be Achieved

The FMs of Qatar and Turkey opposed normalization with the Assad regime and its return to the Arab League, according to Syria TV.

The Foreign Ministers of Qatar and Turkey expressed their opposition to normalization with Assad. (Picture from the Anadolu News Agency)

On Sunday, the foreign ministers of Qatar and Turkey commented on the al-Assad regime’s request to return to the Arab League, stressing that normalization with Damascus should not be entertained.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the announcement at a joint press conference held in Doha, Qatar.

The foreign minister of Qatar refused any normalization, saying that the reasons and concerns for suspending Syria (the al-Assad regime) from the Arab League still exist.

“We are not in a position to allow the regime to attend the Arab summit and we hope that the Arab countries will realize that as well,” he said.

For his part, the Turkish foreign minister said that “the regime’s request to return to the Arab League will enable it to continue with its brutality and hinder the political solution.” He stressed that “the only solution in Syria is a political one.”

This development precedes an official visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Qatar, during which he will meet with the high strategic committee between the two countries, in the seventh round of such dialogue.

