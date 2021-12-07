Turkish FM Meets ex-Syrian Prime Minister in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu has met with defected Syrian regime Prime Minister Riad Hijab during his visit to Qatar, according to al-Souria Net.

Turkish FM greets former Syrian Prime Minister Riad Hijab in Doha (Picture from the Anadolu News Agency)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu has met with former Syrian regime Prime Minister Riad Hijab in Doha, Qatar.

Çavuşoglu tweeted on Monday: “With former Syrian Prime Minister Riad Hijab, I discussed the latest developments related to the Syrian crisis.”

“We exchanged views on recent developments in Syria.”

#Doha’da Suriye eski Başbakanı Hicab’la #Suriye’deki son gelişmeleri ele aldık. Exchanged views on the recent developments in #Syria w/former PM Hicab in #Doha. pic.twitter.com/E105eIs9ug — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) December 6, 2021

The Turkish minister arrived in Doha this morning with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a summit on various regional issues, which will last for two days.

Çavuşoglu has met with the defected Prime minister several times in recent years, most recently in March this year.

Riad Hijab served as Syrian prime minister between June and August 2012. He later defected from the Assad regime following anti-regime protests.

Following his defection, Hijab became president of the Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Commission, from which he resigned at the end of 2017 after two years as president.

Today, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman said that the reasons and concerns for suspending Syria’s membership in the Arab League still exist.

“Normalization with the Assad regime cannot be achieved without a political solution and the return of displaced persons and refugees,” bin Abdul Rahman said, adding: “We are not in a position to allow the regime to attend the Arab League summit; we hope that other Arab countries will realize that as well.”

“The regime’s call for returning the Arab League will enable it to continue its oppression and hinder a political solution,” Çavuşoglu said. He added: “The only true solution in Syria is a political solution.”

