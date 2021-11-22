Nearly 30,000 Children Killed since Start of Syria’s War: Rights Group

https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/nearly-30000-children-killed-since-start-of-syrias-war-rights-group/news
Rehabilitating Assad: The Struggle for Influence in Syria’s Endgame
AL-ARABY AL-JADEED (London-based pan-Arab), Tuesday November 23rd, 2021
-
Despite Qatar Objection, Syria to Attend Upcoming Arab League Summit
ATHR PRESS (Pro-government newspaper), Tuesday November 23rd, 2021
-
Erdogan Continues Turkification, Opens Turkish-language School in Afrin
AL-WATAN (Pro-regime newspaper), Tuesday November 23rd, 2021
-
SDF: Syrian Government Exploits Turkish Threats to Dominate Northeast
NORTH PRESS (Kurdish agency), Tuesday November 23rd, 2021
-
Syria, Pakistan Sign Agreement on Education and Culture
THE SYRIA TIMES (Pro-government newspaper), Tuesday November 23rd, 2021