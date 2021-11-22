Nearly 30,000 Children Killed since Start of Syria’s War: Rights Group

Monday November 22nd, 2021 by THE DAILY SABAH
           
https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/nearly-30000-children-killed-since-start-of-syrias-war-rights-group/news

https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/nearly-30000-children-killed-since-start-of-syrias-war-rights-group/news

News

         

Recommend article

Sender's Name:
Sender's Email:
Receiver's Name:
Receiver's Email:
 