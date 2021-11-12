News
-
Hezbollah Chief Says Syria and UAE Contact is Recognition of Syria’s Victory
REUTERS, Friday November 12th, 2021
-
Jordanian FM: Talks with Washington on Syria Rapprochement
ATHR PRESS (Pro-government newspaper), Friday November 12th, 2021
-
Russian Airstrikes Kill Five Family Members in Idleb
ZAMAN AL-WASL (Opposition website), Friday November 12th, 2021
-
Israeli Report Reveals Identity of New Iranian Forces Commander in Syria
SYRIA TV (Opposition website), Friday November 12th, 2021
-
MOU in Education and Research Between Iran and Syria
THE SYRIA TIMES (Pro-government newspaper), Friday November 12th, 2021