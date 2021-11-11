Bogdanov: Next Astana Meeting on Syria on December

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that the 17th meeting of the Astana formula on Syria should be held in the Kazakh capital after the 20th of next December, SANA reports.

Bogdanov said in a press conference that Russia hopes the meeting will be held on the aforementioned date.

He pointed out that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is not expected to participate in that meeting

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the guarantor states of the Astana talks on Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran, could be held next month, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi announced earlier on Wednesday.

