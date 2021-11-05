Kazakh Foreign Ministry Announces Date of New Round of Astana Talks

A 17th round of Astana talks will be held in the Kazakh Capital Nur-Sultan in mid-December, according to the Syria Times.

On November 4th, the Kazakhstani Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Toloberdi announced that the new round of the Astana Peace Talks on Syria will be held in mid-December in the capital, Nur-Sultan.

“We have received requests in this regard from the guarantor countries that requested organizing the upcoming talks for the Astana process, and work is still underway to agree on specific dates, and that will happen in mid-December,” the Russian Tass news agency quoted Toloberdi as saying.

Toloberdi added: “We are now in the process of determining the level of discussions, and the guarantor countries are usually represented at the level of deputy ministers.”

Toloberdi indicated that the Syrian parties and the guarantor states of the Astana process, namely Russia, Iran, and Turkey, will participate in the talks and the invited observers.

The Astana meetings began in the Kazakh capital at the beginning of 2017, and 16 meetings were held, one of them in the Russian city of Sochi, and in all, they affirmed the firm commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and continuing the war against terrorist organizations.

