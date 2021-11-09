Young Man Killed, Another Arrested in Deir-ez-Zor SDF Operation

On Monday, a young man was killed in a joint security operation between the SDF and the International Coalition Forces, in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, Baladi News writes.

According to local sources, coalition forces carried out an airdrop on Monday morning. The operation, in which SDF forces participated on the ground, targeted the house of Suleiman al-Nahar, known as Abu Daoud, in the town of al-Sabha, in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

The sources added that the operation resulted in the killing of Abu Daoud’s brother, Abdul Rahman, and the arrest of his brother Suleiman, without knowing the charge that called for the security operation.

Coalition forces have carried out dozens of security operations with the participation of the SDF. The aim of these operations is to pursue leaders and active members of ISIS within their areas of control. However, activists are constantly questioning these operations, which they say have not reduced the organization’s operations in the SDF-controlled areas, because they target activists and civilians opposed to the Autonomous Administration.

