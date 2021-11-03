SDF, Coalition Arrested 57 ISIS Members in Northeast Syria in a Month

In October, Special Units of the SDF and the U.S.-led Global Coalition forces, arrested 57 members and leaders of ISIS in Northeastern Syria, North Press writes.

In October, Special Units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish), with the participation of the U.S.-led Global Coalition forces, arrested 57 members and leaders of the Islamic State organization (ISIS) sleeper cells active in northeastern Syria.

North Press obtained a document from the Military Monitoring Office of the SDF, in which the office recorded the security operations carried out during October 2021, in northeastern Syria.

The SDF Special Units and Asayish, with the participation of the Global Coalition and with their air surveillance, carried out security operations against ISIS members during October 2021.

The security operations included three areas (Hassakeh and its countryside, Deir-ez-Zor countryside, and Raqqa), and large quantities of weapons, military equipment, communications equipment, and documents were confiscated.

These operations contributed to enhancing security and stability within northeastern Syria.

