Jordan, UN Discuss Solution to Syrian Crisis

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan, Ayman Safadi met UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen over efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

During the meeting, Safadi emphasized the importance of systematic and effective action towards a political solution for the Syrian crisis, to end the suffering and destruction caused by the crisis, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Jordan will persist in its efforts, in cooperation with the UN, as well as regional and international partners, to reach a political solution to the crisis to preserve Syrian unity and cohesion, restore its security and stability, defeat terrorism and create a conducive environment for the voluntary return of refugees, Safadi said.

He added that the disastrous consequences of the crisis on Syria, its people, and the whole region, make reaching a political solution a fundamental priority.

Voicing alarm, Safadi warned against the declining support for refugees and refugee-host countries, stressing that offering decent life for refugees is a shared responsibility for host countries and international communities.

He also reiterated Jordan’s support for efforts towards resolving the Syrian crisis, emphasizing the centrality of the UN’s role in this area.

Pedersen, during the meeting, acquainted Safadi with the outputs of the recent meeting of the Constitutional Committee.

Lauding the Kingdom’s humanitarian role in receiving Syrian refugees, Pedersen expressed appreciation for Jordan’s unceasing cooperation with the UN to resolve the crisis.

Also on Sunday, Safadi met Norway’s Special Envoy for Iraq and Syria Hilde Haraldstad, and discussed the latest developments in efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis and the conditions in Iraq.

Safadi, during the meeting, drew attention to the necessity of the international community’s support for Iraqi government efforts to meet Iraqi aspirations and instill security and stability in the country.

Condemning the terrorist assassination attempt that targeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, Safadi said that Iraq’s security and stability is a key pillar for the region’s security and stability, the statement added.

Safadi also stressed the Kingdom’s keenness on advancing Jordan-Norway cooperation and coordination in various fields.

