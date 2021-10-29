Arab League SG: Syria May Take its Seat During Next Summit

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that Syria could return to its seat at the next summit of the Arab League in case there is a consensus between member states, according to Athr Press.

“Some Arab countries are opening quietly to Syria, but I have made neither a formal nor informal request for Damascus to resume its seat,” he said, adding that Algeria’s foreign minister had stressed his commitment to holding a summit in Algeria in March 2022.

Algeria, Iraq, and Jordan want Syria to return, which Aboul Gheit views as the beginning of momentum. “We are monitoring the Syrian reaction from afar, and we think Syria may welcome a return,” he added.

In the past year, Arab countries have shown a significant change in their attitudes towards Syria, which they want to return to the Arab fold.

