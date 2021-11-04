Minister Mekdad Inaugurates Consular Office in Daraa

Faisal al-Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, inaugurated the consular office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Daraa governorate, according to al-Baath.

Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, inaugurated the consular office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Daraa governorate. The opening occurred in the presence of Comrade Hussein al-Rifai, Secretary of the Arab Socialist Baath Party Branch, and Governor Marwan Sharbak.

Minister Mekdad asked the staff of the consular office in Daraa to directly provide consular services to citizens and ease the trouble of traveling to Damascus to complete their transactions. He pointed out that the opening of the office comes with the aim of reaching every citizen in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic and seeking to provide the best services and facilitate procedures to alleviate the suffering of citizens. He stressed that the Daraa governorate was the first in confronting the enemies of Syria. This opening comes today under the guidance of Mr. President Bashar al-Assad in order to ease the material burdens of citizens as well as the trouble of traveling to Damascus to complete their transactions.

“I hope that we will overcome these political and economic obstacles to reach more achievements and services that meet the needs of citizens everywhere”, he said.

The director of the office, Ghada al-Salkhadi, pointed out that the documents issued by the office will acquire legal and sovereign status inside and outside the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. She indicated that the office was equipped in the governorate building inside the city center and was provided with the necessary work requirements. This comes in addition to securing the functional and administrative cadres who were qualified through training courses on consular work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Consular Office certifies all consular transactions and agencies from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and in the coming days will be provided with the service of attesting papers of the Recruitment Division and various commercial agencies. This comes with the aim of facilitating the life of the governorate’s citizens, where the office is equipped with all technical means to complete all types of consular transactions.

