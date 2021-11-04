Second this Week: Israeli Aggression Targets Damascus Countryside

The Israeli enemy targeted the Damascus countryside for the second time this week, according to SANA.

The Israeli enemy on Wednesday at dawn launched an aerial aggression with missiles targeting one of the posts in the Damascus Countryside, and only material damage was reported.

“At about 02:58 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of northern occupied Palestine targeting one of the posts in Damascus Countryside in Zakyia area, and only material damage was reported,” a military source told SANA.

On October 30th, the army air defenses repelled the missile aggression from the direction of northern occupied Palestine on some of the military posts in Damascus Countryside, as two soldiers were injured in the aggression which also caused material damage.

