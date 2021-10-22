Al-Hal Net Source Reveals Details of Closed Meeting Between National Defense Militia and Iranian Revolutionary Guard

A meeting between the National Defense Militia and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Council failed to ease the tensions between the two regime allies in rural Deir-ez-Zor, according to al-Hal.

Tensions persist between the pro-Regime National Defense Forces militia and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Council (IRGC) after a closed-door meeting between leaders of both sides yesterday, in the al-Mayadin city in rural Deir-ez-Zor.

Less than 24 hours after the meeting, an armed clash occurred that left two people dead, with casualties from both sides.

The meeting was held at the National Defense Forces headquarters on al-Arbaeen Street inside the city. It was attended by regional leaders of the National Defense Forces (led by a militia commander named Firas al-Iraqiya) the IRGC commander in al-Mayadin (Hajj Zulfiqar), as well as the heads of security agencies in the city.

The meeting lasted nearly two hours, according to a public statement from the National Defense Forces. The discussion addressed “ways to end the tension between both parties throughout the region, after repeated clashes resulted in the death and injury of dozens of their fighters recently.”

The National Defense Forces leader revealed that the meeting has not yet yielded results, as Zulfiqar focused on the issue of distributing areas of influence and control.

The IRGC commander called for the withdrawal of the National Defense from all river crossings. He demanded that the crossings come under the control of the IRGC or a militia loyal to it.

According to al-Hal’s source, Iraqiya categorically rejected the Iranian request. Iraqiya claimed that the meeting was interspersed with the parties exchanging various accusations of responsibility for the recent schisms.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.