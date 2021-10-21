Fighting Intensifies Between Regime Allies in Deir-ez-Zor

Fighting between the National Defense militia and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor is getting more violent, as both sides bring in reinforcement, according to SY-24.

On Tuesday, fighting broke out between the National Defense militia and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) militia in the city of al-Ashara, in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. The escalations resulted in the injury of various fighters of different ranks. Both sides sent huge military reinforcement into the area.

The IRGC militia imposed a tight security cordon around its military headquarters in the city of a-Ashara, and at the Iranian al-Shifaa hospital, where the wounded militia members are being treated. They had brought in military reinforcements from the city of al-Mayadeen, which included members of the Afghan Liwa Fatimiyoun militia and members of the Iraqi militia Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas.

Simultaneously, members of the National Defense militia were deployed intensively in the neighborhoods of al-Ashara and at its main square, and in front of its military headquarters. The militia also imposed a security cordon around the health center in the city, to which the wounded militia members were taken.

According to SY-24’s confidential sources, several officers of the Security and Military committee in the city of Deir-ez-Zor headed to the city of al-Ashara, accompanied by several vehicles belonging to the military police and the military security branch. They were aiming to ease the tension in the city, following armed clashes between members of the National Defense and IRGC militias.

The sources pointed out that the commander of the National Defense Militia, Firas al-Iraqiya, sent significant military reinforcements to al-Ashara, which included dozens of military and civilian vehicles. He then arrived in the city with several militia leaders to resolve the dispute with the IRGC militia.

The sources explained that the clashes were due to an old dispute between a member of the IRGC militia and one of the leaders of the National Defense militia. The leader allegedly bought hashish from the IRGC member several months ago and refused to pay for it. This quarrel developed into armed clashes between the two parties.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.