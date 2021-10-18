Direct Meeting Between Opposition and Regime Delegations Ahead of Constitutional Talks, a First

The two co-chairs of the Constitutional Committee, representing both the regime and the opposition, held their first direct meeting, according to Syria TV and al-Souria Net.

On Sunday, the two co-chairs of the Constitutional Committee, on behalf of the regime and the opposition, held their first direct meeting. The meeting came prior to the start of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s sixth round of meetings at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting was attended by Hadi al-Bahra (opposition delegation) and Ahmed al-Kuzbari (regime delegation), in the presence of UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen. The meeting is the first of its kind since the start of the Constitutional Committee’s work.

Ahead of the preliminary meeting between the two co-chairs and Pederson, the regime and opposition delegations had arrived Saturday in Geneva to participate in the constitutional talks, scheduled to begin on October the 18th.

The co-chair of the Constitutional Committee, Hadi al-Bahra, had said that the session would discuss the Constitution’s proposed drafting of the basic principles, in accordance with the agreed-upon methodology of action.

