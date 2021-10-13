Russian Plane Strikes Turkish Forces Stronghold in Northern Syria

On Monday evening, a Russian warplane launched an airstrike on the Turkish area of operations “The Euphrates Shield”, in northern Syria, Baladi News reports.

Baladi News correspondent in Aleppo countryside said that at about 11:30 pm on Monday, a Russian warplane targeted with missiles the city of Marea in the northern countryside of Aleppo, which is under the Turkish operation area “Euphrates Shield”. This resulted in material damage but no casualties.

Our correspondent explained that the rocket fired at the city of Marea did not explode, and left behind a large crater. The incident was followed by an intensive mobilization of the Turkish army in the area of Marea.

In similar news, the Turkish army, with heavy artillery, targeted SDF positions in the al-Jat and al-Hawshariya areas of the Manbij countryside, east of Aleppo.

On Sunday evening, a Turkish soldier was killed and others injured when a Turkish car was targeted by the SDF with a guided missile, on the outskirts of Marea city.

