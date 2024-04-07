Pedersen Holds Comprehensive Talks with Fidan, Opposition in Ankara

UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, undertook a visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, where he engaged in discussions with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and representatives of the Syrian opposition.

Pedersen, sharing insights via his account on X on Saturday, disclosed that the meeting encompassed a thorough examination of all facets of the Syrian crisis.

In talks with Pedersen, Badr Jamous, Chairman of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, deliberated upon the prevailing situation in Syria and emphasized the imperative for expediting a political resolution.

They underscored the Security Council’s responsibility in establishing enforceable mechanisms to rigorously uphold Resolution 2254.

Concerning the proceedings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Jamous conveyed the readiness of the negotiating body’s delegation to convene in Geneva on April 22. However, this step was contingent upon the presence of well-defined mechanisms and a timeline conducive to tangible outcomes.

The discussions also encompassed the negotiating body’s preparedness to address all tracks delineated in UN resolutions, including governance, political transition, and electoral matters.

Pedersen’s recent visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus, two weeks ago involved meetings with officials of the Assad regime. Pro-regime media outlets reported the regime’s proposal to hold the ninth round of meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The pro-regime al-Watan newspaper highlighted the regime’s refusal to continue the committee’s meetings in Geneva. This is also Moscow’s position.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.