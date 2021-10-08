Organizations Stop Support to Hospitals and Medical Centers in Idleb

Many medical centers and hospitals in Idleb announced that the humanitarian support they receive from organizations has ceased, according to Baladi News.

Many medical centers and hospitals in Idleb have announced that the humanitarian support provided to them by organizations has ceased. This comes as a result of the difficult humanitarian conditions affecting civilians in northern Syria and the spread of the emerging COVID-19 virus, the Syria Response Coordinators said.

In a statement, the organization expressed deep regret over the suspension and reduction of donor support. This would lead to the work halting in several hospitals, which serve tens of thousands of civilians.

The statement expressed full solidarity with the medical sector in northern Syria, in light of the successive crises it is experiencing. These range from the targeting of medical facilities by the Syrian regime and Russian forces, and to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the region.

Donors to the medical sector in northern Syria have called for the return of support for these hospitals, particularly in light of the regional spread of the COVID-19 virus. On top of this, hundreds of thousands of civilians remain in camps without any alternatives or solutions in the foreseeable future.

Read Also: As Coronavirus in Idleb Peaked, No Beds in Hospitals

All sides warned of the catastrophic consequences of withdrawing support for the medical sector, revealing their fears that diseases and epidemics would spread in the northern Syrian region. They noted that many health workers have lost their lives and operate in a dangerous environment, yet continue to work to serve the population.

The organization welcomed any advocacy campaign to restore donor support to institutions, medical staff at all medical centers and hospitals, and to re-open several previously discontinued centers.

The statement called on all humanitarian organizations active in northern Syria to show full solidarity with medical activities and to help restore support to medical facilities in northern Syria.

Donor organizations Hand in Hand, Relief International, SAMS, and SRD have suspended support for the following hospitals and medical centers in Idleb: Kafr Takharim Obstetrics and Children’s Hospital, Al-Rahma Hospital in Darkush, Saving a Soul Hospital in Salqin, al-Salam Hospital in Harem, Al-Ikhlas Women’s Hospital Ishaqiah, and Barisha Hospital.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.