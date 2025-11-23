In the Aftermath of Mounting Clashes: Ceasefire Agreement Reached Between Government and SDF Forces in Eastern Raqqa

Amid an ongoing deadlock over a potential security pact between Syria and Israel, the Israeli military has escalated its operations in southern Syria. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a blistering verbal assault on Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, during a session of the “mini-cabinet for political and security affairs”.

The outburst followed Netanyahu’s visit to the disengagement zone in south-western Syria—an incursion widely condemned as a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Damascus, several Arab capitals, and the United Nations.

Sharaa Returns “Bloated”

During Thursday’s cabinet meeting, Netanyahu castigated President Sharaa in unusually harsh terms. According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (Kan), Netanyahu accused Sharaa of returning from Washington “bloated”, alleging he had begun “doing everything Israel will not accept”.

Netanyahu further claimed that “Sharaa seeks to bring Russian forces to the Syrian-Israeli border”, referring to the Syrian president’s recent visit to the White House, where he met U.S. President Donald Trump ten days ago.

These remarks coincided with a high-level Russian delegation’s visit to Quneitra province on 17 November. According to The Cradle, Moscow aims to expand its military presence near contentious points along the Israeli border through the establishment of nine strategic outposts.

Intelligence cited by the outlet indicated that Russia plans to restore its footprint across nine military sites in the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides.

Israeli Flag Raised in Quneitra

In recent days, Israeli Defence Forces have intensified their incursions into Syrian territory. On Saturday, Israeli units entered the southern countryside of Quneitra and briefly raised the Israeli flag atop the eastern summit of Tell al-Ahmar before withdrawing, according to the Syrian News Agency.

The agency also reported that another patrol—comprising six armoured vehicles—penetrated the villages of Bir Ajam, Barikah, and both the western and eastern hamlets of Zubeida.

Additionally, an Israeli patrol of three vehicles reportedly entered Ain Ziwan and advanced towards Abu Qubais. None of the units established checkpoints during their movements.

It is worth recalling that earlier this week, Prime Minister Netanyahu, accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, conducted an inspection of the separation zone between Israel and Syria. The visit included a high-level security briefing attended by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Shin Bet Director David Zini.

Netanyahu: It Serves Damascus to Reach an Accord

Speaking last Thursday, Netanyahu stated that his government is currently “maintaining a degree of distance” in its engagement with Syria, suggesting that both sides would benefit from arrangements designed to prevent further friction.

He asserted that Syria has “an interest no less than Israel’s” in achieving mutually beneficial security understandings. This comment hints at Israel’s desire to reach an agreement with Damascus—yet that prospect remains hindered by Syrian demands, chief among them the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all territories occupied since 8 December 2024.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.