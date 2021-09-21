President Assad Offers Financial Grant to the Wounded of Military Operations

President Bashar al-Assad issued an order to allocate a financial grant that includes all those wounded as a result of military operations from the security forces, SANA reports.

President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday issued an order to allocate a financial grant that includes all those wounded as a result of military operations from the army, the internal security forces, and the Popular Defense Forces who have a disability rate between 40 to 100 percent.

The Joint Committee of “the Homeland Wounded Project” decided to allocate the grant so that it is SYP 200 thousand for each wounded with a disability rate of 70 to 100 %, and SYP 150 thousand for each wounded with 40 to 69 % disability rate for one time.

