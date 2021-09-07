COVID in Northern Syria: “New Variants” and Total Occupancy of ICU Beds

The situation of the COVID19 pandemic in Northern Syria is worsening, as medical and humanitarian organizations call for preventive measures, according to al-Souria Net.

In a joint statement, 22 medical and humanitarian organizations warned of the new COVID-19 outbreak in northwestern Syria, stressing the need to follow preventive measures.

Issued on Monday, the statement said that northwestern Syria is witnessing an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, amid the emergence of new variants that are more dangerous than the original virus.

“We have reached a stage of complete occupancy of all intensive care unit (ICU) beds in COVID hospitals and community treatment centers,” the statement said.

The statement called for following measures aimed at preventing the virus’ spread, including wearing masks, washing hands, and is committed to personal hygiene. These measures also included staying away from gatherings (e.g. weddings, funerals, and banquets).

The statement also stressed the need to accelerate vaccination drives for the elderly, chronic disease sufferers, and other priority groups. Moreover, all stakeholders must cooperate in delaying the return to schools and reducing public gatherings in markets, restaurants, parks, and mosques.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in northwestern Syria has exceeded the 1,000 marks for several days, amid fears of a major humanitarian and health crisis.

The Health Ministry of the Syrian Salvation Government, which runs Idleb, has issued a decision to suspend “cold” [non-urgent] surgeries in private hospitals until September 18th — a decision that can be extended.

The decision was made in response to the significant spread of COVID-19 in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.