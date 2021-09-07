Parliament Discusses Ministerial Statement for the Coming Three Years

Syria's People's Assembly discussed on Monday the ministerial statement on the forthcoming three years, according to the Syria Times.

The People’s Assembly [Parliament] discussed on Monday the ministerial statement on the forthcoming three years.

Speaker Hammouda al-Sabbagh said that integration between legislative and executive authorities and the discussion of the ministerial statement help reach the best ways to serve the people of Syria.

Sabbagh pointed out that the main topics in the current stage are improving living conditions and developing the economy to confront the war of starvation and siege being waged by the enemies of Syria.

Read Also: Assad Emphasizes Economy During New Syria Cabinet Meeting

For his part, Prime Minister Hussien Arnous clarified that the ministerial statement defines the general strategy for three years including indicators to measure achievements.

He underscored the government’s adherence to the principles of serving people, preserving resources protecting citizens’ rights, liberating all areas from terrorism, and moving to a productive economy based on self- capabilities.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.