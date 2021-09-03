Asma al-Assad Visits Child who Received a Complicated Transplant

Asma al-Assad visited 9 years old Murtada Kinar after a complicated transplant procedure of blood stem cells, the Syria Times writes.

Murtada Kinar (9 years old) recovered after a complicated transplant procedure of blood stem cells. Mrs. Asma al-Assad visited on Wednesday the child at his house in Damascus countryside checking on his health, sharing his happiness, and listening to his tales about what he had lived through during the period of the operation.

According to the medical team, the operation was successful as it allowed the reformation of the bone marrow, and thus the reproduction of white blood cells, hemoglobin, and platelets.

Murtada is the first child who has undergone that operation at the Center of Blood Stem Cells and the Cell Therapy in Damascus which was opened by Mrs. Asma Al-Assad last June to be the first of its kind in Syria.

The child, Murtada suffered from Neuroblastoma (NB) which is considered one of the most dangerous cancers and tumors that afflict children.

