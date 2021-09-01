Syria Supports China on Corona Origin Probe

Syria has reaffirmed its support for the position of China about the U.S. plan to conduct an intelligence investigation about the origins of COVID, according to the Syria Times.

Syria has reiterated its support for the rightful stance of China towards the policy of pressure and blackmail being practiced by the United States under the pretext of conducting an intelligence investigation, the results of which are already known, about Corona’s origin-tracing.

This came in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Syrian Arab Republic.

The statement added that Syria supports what is mentioned in the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued on August 24, 2021, that the best solution to know the origin of this virus is through conducting scientific research by specialized scientists from different countries of the world.

“The Syrian Arab Republic believes that the situation expressed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry guarantees fair scientific results and an understanding that helps the World Health Organization and governments of all the countries to benefit from previous lessons and ensure best practice in eliminating the threats of this epidemic,” the ministry underlined.

