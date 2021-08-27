PM: China Interested in ‘Helping Syria and Developing Relations’

The Prime Minister of China expressed his country's interest in developing relations with Syria, and helping in the reconstruction process, according to al-Watan.

Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Keqiang, said that his government attaches great importance to developing relations with Syria, and is keen to provide whatever assistance it can to Syria in combating the emerging Coronavirus, improving the livelihood of the Syrian people and accelerating reconstruction.

In a message to Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the Chinese premier stressed that the two countries have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations, and have long exchanged understanding and mutual support on issues related to the core interests and major concerns of the two countries.

Li Keqiang expressed the readiness of China to make joint efforts with Syria to consolidate the traditional friendship between the two nations and constantly push forward cooperative relations, wishing Syria and its people security and prosperity.

