Two Personnel of Internal Security Forces killed in Terrorist Attack in Hama

Two personnel of the Internal Security Forces were martyred as terrorists opened fire on a guard post in Hama, SANA writes.

A source at Hama Police Command, in a statement to a SANA reporter, said that two masked persons on a motorcycle opened fire on Monday at dawn on a guard post using an automatic rifle as two personnel of the Internal Security Forces were martyred.

