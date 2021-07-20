Opposition Calls UN to Use ‘Responsibility to Protect ’ Against Assad

The Syrian Opposition Coalition has called the UN to invoke its "Responsibility to Protect" against the Assad regime, according to the SOC.

The Syrian Opposition Coalition’s (SOC) political committee held an emergency meeting in the presence of SOC’s President Salem al-Meslet and Head of the Syrian Interim Government Abdulrahman Mustafa, as well as members of the General Assembly. It discussed the dangerous escalation and shelling on rural Idleb and western rural Aleppo, calling on the UN to use its “Responsibility to Protect” against the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

In fact, the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian allies carried out several deadly attacks in rural Idleb and western rural Aleppo in less than 48 hours. The villages and towns of Sarjah, Ahsem, Daret Izza, and Kafarnoran were subjected to barbaric shelling that targeted civilians and resulted in dozens of casualties, most of whom were women and children.

The Assad regime and its allies deliberately bombed the rescuers and paramedics while they were trying to rescue the victims from the rubble, killing and injuring a number of them. This attack constitutes a crime against humanity that is added to the endless litany of crimes of genocide committed by the regime against civilians.

The political committee condemned the systematic bombing that aims to displace more people and increase the suffering of civilians in light of the difficult conditions they live in as a result of the war the Assad regime and its allies have been waging on the Syrian people for nearly ten years.

The committee called on the UN to implement the responsibility to protect principle to save the population from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity, including the implementation of Chapter VII of the UN Charter per General Assembly resolution 1/60 of September 16, 2005.

