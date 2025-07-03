Damascus Breaks Its Silence: No Peace with Israel Without Full Withdrawal

Amid growing speculation and foreign media reports, the Syrian government has officially denied the existence of any peace negotiations with Israel, asserting that such discussions are “premature” and contingent on specific conditions.

Despite widespread media coverage suggesting the possibility of secret talks between Damascus and Tel Aviv, a senior Syrian official put those rumours to rest, reiterating Syria’s unwavering stance on Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights.

Damascus Sets Its Terms

Speaking to Al-Hal Net, a source within Syria’s Foreign Ministry stated, “The idea of signing a peace agreement with Israel at this stage is premature,” adding that, “No new negotiations can begin before Israel fulfils its obligations under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.”

The official emphasized that Syria’s foremost condition for any peace process is a complete Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Golan Heights, along with withdrawal from areas in southern Syria that Israel has recently penetrated.

Observers argue that Israel’s continued efforts to impose a new reality on the ground undermine any meaningful political track or potential for negotiations.

A New Military Escalation

The Syrian statement came just hours after the Israeli military announced it had captured what it described as an “Iranian cell” in the village of Al-Basali in southern Syria. The operation, according to the Israeli army, was based on “prior intelligence.”

Israel’s military confirmed that a special operation had taken place in southern Syria in coordination with Unit 504 of its military intelligence branch, resulting in the arrest of three individuals.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces infiltrated Al-Basali in Quneitra province early Wednesday, detaining three Syrian citizens before releasing them later. The incursion involved eight military vehicles carrying around 40 soldiers.

The incident occurred in the context of escalating Israeli military activity in southern Syria, particularly following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December. Since then, Israel has intensified its operations in Quneitra and Daraa provinces and established several outposts inside Syrian territory.

In February, the Israeli army announced the establishment of a so-called “security zone” inside Syrian territory—without specifying its duration. The move raised significant concerns and questions about Israel’s broader objectives, especially amid repeated incursions and heightened military presence.

No Peace Without Full Withdrawal

From Damascus’s perspective, these developments reinforce a long-held conviction: any genuine peace process must begin with a full withdrawal from occupied Syrian land. Absent that, Syrian officials argue, peace remains an illusion.

As tensions rise on the ground, and regional dynamics shift in the post-Assad era, Syria’s message is clear: peace cannot be built on occupation—only on justice and sovereignty.