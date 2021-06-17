Mekdad Calls on Arabs to “Support their Brothers in Syria”

In a meeting with a delegation from the Islamic National Conference, Syria's foreign minister called on Arabs to support their brethren in Syria in the battle against US sanctions, according to SANA.

Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad received a delegation of heads of national parties and parliamentary and political figures from several Islamic and Arab states, representing the Islamic National Conference.

Minister Mekdad briefed the delegation on the difficult conditions that prevailed during the 10-year terrorist war launched by Western states and their agents. He claimed that Syria’s stance in support of issues related to the Arab Nation, on top of which the Palestinian cause, is the main reason behind the scheme against it.

Mekdad also talked about the circumstances in the Arab region, stressing the necessity for Arab people to support their brothers in Syria and other Arab countries against the economic sanctions by the west aiming at subjugating them to the US and Zionist hegemony.

The Minister added that the large participation of the Syrian people in the Presidential election recently held inside the country and abroad through embassies was a vivid example of the Syrians’ wish to stand in the face of those who tried to intervene in their affairs.

In turn, members of the delegation expressed their deep solidarity with the Syrian people, hoping that they will overcome the challenges they have been passing through because of the terrorist war against Syria. They lauded the resilience shown by Syrians under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad.

They also reiterated their solidarity with Syria in the face of all unilateral economic measures imposed on the country by the US, western and European countries.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.