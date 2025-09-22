Sharaa: Syria Needs a Sound Plan and Unity to Rebuild

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa began his landmark visit to the United States by meeting members of the Syrian diaspora, urging national unity as the foundation for rebuilding a country devastated by years of war. Speaking to the community, Sharaa emphasised that the world remains “astonished” by Syria’s recent transformation and that the time has come for Syrians to shape the next chapter of their history together.

“The peoples of the world are watching the Syrian story in awe,” Sharaa declared. “It is upon us to prove ourselves daily with new achievements that captivate the globe.” He underlined the importance of solidarity, stating: “We must be a united people. We may not agree on everything, but we must stand together.” While acknowledging the difficult path ahead, he described it as “new, challenging, exhausting and fraught with difficulties.”

Expressing confidence in Syria’s capacity to reclaim its place as “the bride of the Middle East,” Sharaa said what the country now requires is “a sound plan and unified ranks” to rebuild what its people have been denied for decades. Despite the widespread destruction across all sectors, he pointed to Syria’s considerable human capital and natural resources as assets that could underpin a national recovery—provided a clear strategy and genuine unity are achieved.

A Historic Visit to the UN

Sharaa arrived in New York on Sunday for a visit described as “historic,” marking Syria’s return to the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since President Nourredine al-Atassi addressed the body in 1967. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several government ministers, Sharaa’s five-day trip includes multiple bilateral meetings and culminates in Syria’s official address to the General Assembly on Wednesday—a moment of profound symbolic significance nearly six decades in the making.

On Monday, Sharaa is due to participate in a research forum on democracy and security, moderated by former CIA Director David Petraeus. The two are believed to share a longstanding acquaintance, dating back to Petraeus’s tenure overseeing U.S. forces in Iraq during Sharaa’s time there. Speculation is also mounting over a potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the General Assembly, which would be their second encounter following a meeting in Riyadh in May 2025.

Taking place during the UN’s 80th General Assembly—held under the theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights”—Sharaa’s visit marks a key step in Syria’s gradual reintegration into the global community. His address is expected to lay out a vision for post-conflict reconstruction, economic renewal and regional stability, while also appealing for international support to address pressing issues such as sanctions relief, refugee return and sectarian reconciliation.

As Syria continues to navigate its post-Assad era, Sharaa’s presence in New York signals a pivotal moment in redefining the nation’s domestic trajectory and repositioning its role on the world stage.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.