Mekdad, IFRC Secretary-General Discuss Bolstering Cooperation

The Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies claimed he wants to participate in the improvement of living conditions in Syria, according to The Syria Times.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad discussed on Tuesday with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain the relations between Syria and the Federation and the importance of enhancing these relations following the Memorandum of Understanding that defines the legal situation of the Federation in Syria.

Mekdad affirmed that Syria is ready to enhance cooperation with the federation and other organizations to ease the suffering of the Syrian people from the terror war being waged on the country and from the coercive measures being adopted by the US against the people of Syria.

For his part, Chapagain said that the federation intends to move from offering humanitarian aid towards improving the living conditions of the people of Syria.



This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.