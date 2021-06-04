First Participation of Syria in the Activities of the WHO Executive Council

Syria was elected to the Executive council of the WHO to represent the Eastern Mediterranean, SANA reports.

With the participation of Syria, the activities of the 149th session of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Executive council were held virtually on Wednesday, with the presence of representative members from 34 countries.

The World Health Assembly unanimously elected Syria as a member of the Executive council to represent the East Mediterranean for 3 years.

In a speech in the meeting of the WHO Executive Council, Health Minister, Hassan al-Ghabash, affirmed that Syria believes in working according to UN Charter and international law. Further, he added that the country is keen to assume its responsibilities in the council and work constructively in the framework of multilateral action to support sustainable development efforts.

The Minister called for providing the necessary assistance to the member countries to enhance their ability to build flexible and advanced health systems. This is particularly urgent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the fight against the disease requires more common work, as well as more effort on fairness in the distribution of vaccines between rich and poor countries.

He stressed the necessity for all member countries to commit to respecting human rights and working in accordance with UN charters and international law.

