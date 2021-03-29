Petroleum Ministry: Suspension of Maritime Navigation in Suez Canal Hinders Oil Supplies To Syria

Oil supplies to Syria hampered in the fourth consecutive day of the Suez Canal obstruction, according to SANA.

Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced Saturday that the running aground of a massive container ship, and blockage of the most important waterway in the world, led to the suspension of navigation in the Suez Canal for the fourth consecutive day, hindering the oil supplies to Syria and delaying the arrival of a tanker carrying oil and oil derivations to Syria.

The Ministry said in a statement to SANA that while waiting for the return of normal movement of the navigation via the Suez Canal — which may take an unknown amount of time — it will start rationing the distribution of the available quantities of petroleum derivatives mainly “diesel and benzene” to ensure their vital availability for the longest possible time in order to guarantee the continued supply of basic services to Syrians such as bakeries, hospitals, water stations, communication centers, and other vital institutions.

The Ministry expressed the hope that the re-floatation operations of the stranded ship and re-opening of the Suez Canal will succeed in a way that the transportation and trade movement will return to normal and that the awaited oil supplies will arrive in Syria without taking any additional measures.

